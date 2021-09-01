South Street Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,961,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,157,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,470.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,460.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,315.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

