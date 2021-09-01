Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 10,444 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 4,211.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $141.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.93.

