Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 15,765 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after buying an additional 980,587 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after buying an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $8,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $530,862. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

