Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,501 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

