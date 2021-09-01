Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31.

