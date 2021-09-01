Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 30,702 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,702 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $987,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,000.

SPLG stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

