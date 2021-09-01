Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,457 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04.

