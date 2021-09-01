SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16,617.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $16,617.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00067353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00135524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00160693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.02 or 0.07620775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,695.81 or 0.99703927 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.01 or 0.01003293 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

