SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $25,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after buying an additional 5,825,292 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,821 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,853,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,046.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.50. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

