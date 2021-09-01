Spectrum Tops One Day Volume of $4,348.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $43,564.30 and $4,348.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.16 or 0.00375510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 113.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

