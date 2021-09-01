Stacks Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31.36 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $31.36 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,358,914 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

