STAG Industrial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,606 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,401% compared to the average volume of 107 call options.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

