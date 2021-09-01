Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCBFF. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

