Stantec Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

NYSE:STN opened at $48.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Stantec during the second quarter valued at $369,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Stantec during the second quarter valued at $841,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stantec by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,475 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 16.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

