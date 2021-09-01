Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Down 30.9% in August

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the July 29th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,716 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,359,000. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,212,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

