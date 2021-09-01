Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Starbucks by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Starbucks by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 501,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $56,057,000 after purchasing an additional 64,306 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.45. 4,250,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,908,180. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.08. The company has a market cap of $138.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

