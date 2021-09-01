Stelco (TSE:STLC) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Stelco (TSE:STLC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$52.50. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STLC. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.22.

Shares of TSE:STLC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$49.24. The company had a trading volume of 332,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,829. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. Stelco has a one year low of C$9.16 and a one year high of C$50.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

