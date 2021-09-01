Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after buying an additional 891,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,971,000 after buying an additional 235,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after buying an additional 1,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.22. The company had a trading volume of 413,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.50. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

