Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $145.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Ambarella stock opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $46.99 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average of $101.78.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

