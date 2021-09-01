Stock Repurchase Plan Declared by Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of BIG stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 874,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on BIG. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.10.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.