Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 521 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 634% compared to the average daily volume of 71 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

CDXC stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. Equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

