Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 715 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,053% compared to the average volume of 62 call options.

NYSE:DRD opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $849.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 115.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 79.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.