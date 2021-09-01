Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 80,838 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 993% compared to the typical volume of 7,399 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

