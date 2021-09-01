Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $36,000 in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.