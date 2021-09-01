Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

