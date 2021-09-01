Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,920,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,804 shares of company stock worth $18,707,761. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI stock opened at $112.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average is $117.63. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

