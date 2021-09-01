Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:SRI opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $632.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

