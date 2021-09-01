StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.75. 6,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,419. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

