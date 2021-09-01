StoneX Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 242,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 67,998 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 381.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. 208,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $34.26.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.