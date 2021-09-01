STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Director Joseph M. Donovan Sells 5,000 Shares

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

