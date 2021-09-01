Strong Price Hits $508.83 on Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Strong coin can now be bought for $508.83 or 0.01073425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $70.36 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00062994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00135551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00162235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.43 or 0.07338082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,530.42 or 1.00269979 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.79 or 0.01010062 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.