Strong Trading Up 23.2% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Strong has a total market capitalization of $70.36 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strong has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $508.83 or 0.01073425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00062994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00135551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00162235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.43 or 0.07338082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,530.42 or 1.00269979 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.79 or 0.01010062 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.