Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded up $17.45 on Wednesday, reaching $2,926.69. The company had a trading volume of 28,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,683. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,692.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,411.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,929.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,183 shares of company stock worth $351,034,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.