Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 504.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $62.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

