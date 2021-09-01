Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $333,000 Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. BP Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. On average, research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.10%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

