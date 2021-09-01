Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,800 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 37.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.