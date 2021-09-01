Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $6,724,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $3,053,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 68.1% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 197,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.66. The company had a trading volume of 112,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,120. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $454.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.38 and a 200 day moving average of $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

