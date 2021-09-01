Summit Financial LLC Acquires New Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of HYG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.89. 22,973,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,384,455. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.56 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

