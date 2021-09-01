Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,899. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

