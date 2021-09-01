Summit Financial LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 278,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

