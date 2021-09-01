Summit Financial LLC Invests $968,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 175,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,079,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 82,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.12. 8,176,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,158,500. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $448.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,297. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

