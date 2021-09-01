Summit Financial LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,930,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,183 shares of company stock worth $351,034,771 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,916.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,334. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,692.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,411.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

