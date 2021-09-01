Summit Financial LLC Takes $637,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

FPE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,781. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

