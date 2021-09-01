Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sumo Logic.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,750. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81.

In other Sumo Logic news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $242,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,630 shares of company stock worth $7,348,431 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.