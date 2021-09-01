Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.64.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

