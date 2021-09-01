Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $44.25

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.25, but opened at $45.70. Sunrun shares last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 44,500 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $446,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,705 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,449. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

