Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 700,498 shares.The stock last traded at $11.79 and had previously closed at $11.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Suzano by 308.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano during the second quarter worth $68,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano during the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

