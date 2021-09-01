Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 700,498 shares.The stock last traded at $11.79 and had previously closed at $11.64.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.50.
Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)
Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.
Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.