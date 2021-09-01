Swiss National Bank Acquires 53,505 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,794 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,505 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $261,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $291,008,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 118.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after acquiring an additional 370,093 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,022. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.84.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.