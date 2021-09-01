Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,851 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $189,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.12. The company had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,513. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.43 and its 200-day moving average is $227.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $263.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.