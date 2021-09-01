Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,254,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 195,670 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $223,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Twitter by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twitter by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Twitter by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.42. 224,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,711,561. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

